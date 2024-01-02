Examining the Volatility of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc’s (NAUT) Stock

In the past week, NAUT stock has gone down by -5.68%, with a monthly gain of 5.28% and a quarterly plunge of -5.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.72% for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.03% for NAUT’s stock, with a 0.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: NAUT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NAUT is 52.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NAUT on January 02, 2024 was 99.61K shares.

NAUT) stock’s latest price update

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: NAUT)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.12 in comparison to its previous close of 3.29, however, the company has experienced a -5.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Carrie Mendivil – IR Sujal Patel – Co-Founder & CEO Parag Mallick – Co-Founder & Chief Scientist Anna Mowry – CFO Conference Call Participants Yuko Oku – Morgan Stanley Daniel Brennan – Cowen Ivy Kozlowski – Goldman Sachs Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nautilus Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAUT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NAUT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NAUT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on January 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NAUT Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares surge +8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAUT fell by -5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc saw 66.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAUT

The total capital return value is set at -17.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.74. Equity return is now at value -19.93, with -17.73 for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.78. Total debt to assets is 8.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.21.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.