Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, EVLV stock has gone down by -2.07%, with a monthly gain of 16.54% and a quarterly plunge of -2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.36% for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.45% for EVLV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for EVLV is 94.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.34% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of EVLV was 1.15M shares.

EVLV) stock’s latest price update

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV)’s stock price has dropped by -5.03 in relation to previous closing price of 4.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InsiderTrades reported 2023-11-15 that Next-gen technologies can lead to early retirement if you choose the right ones to invest in. Following smart money can help mitigate risk.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EVLV Trading at 10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +18.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc saw 82.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Ellenbogen Michael, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Dec 28. After this action, Ellenbogen Michael now owns 2,070,428 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $13,000 using the latest closing price.

Ellenbogen Michael, the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, sale 609 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Ellenbogen Michael is holding 2,073,028 shares at $3,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.73 for the present operating margin

+22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc stands at -156.55. The total capital return value is set at -32.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.63. Equity return is now at value -58.07, with -37.16 for asset returns.

Based on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 13.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.25. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.