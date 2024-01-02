Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) has decreased by -1.46 when compared to last closing price of 33.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Seth Frank – Vice President, Investor Relations Seth Blackley – Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder & Board Member John Johnson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ryan Daniels – William Blair Kevin Caliendo – UBS Unknown speaker – Guggenheim Partners Charles Rhyee – TD Cowen Jeff Garro – Stephens Inc Richard Close – Canaccord Genuity David Larsen – BTIG Sean Dodge – RBC Capital Markets Jessica Tassan – Piper Sandler Operator Welcome to the Evolent Earnings Conference Call for the quarter ended September 30th, 2023. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Evolent Health Inc (EVH) by analysts is $44.55, which is $11.52 above the current market price. The public float for EVH is 109.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.19% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of EVH was 1.35M shares.

EVH’s Market Performance

EVH stock saw an increase of 4.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.30% and a quarterly increase of 21.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Evolent Health Inc (EVH).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.11% for EVH’s stock, with a 11.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $37 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EVH Trading at 16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +18.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.26. In addition, Evolent Health Inc saw 17.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from Blackley Seth, who sale 141,000 shares at the price of $26.54 back on Dec 05. After this action, Blackley Seth now owns 637,645 shares of Evolent Health Inc, valued at $3,741,475 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Daniel Joseph, the PRESIDENT of Evolent Health Inc, sale 11,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that McCarthy Daniel Joseph is holding 198,333 shares at $330,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.37 for the present operating margin

+18.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc stands at -1.38. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.63. Equity return is now at value -9.32, with -4.11 for asset returns.

Based on Evolent Health Inc (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evolent Health Inc (EVH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.