Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Gentex Corp.’s (GNTX) Stock

The stock of Gentex Corp. (GNTX) has seen a 0.77% increase in the past week, with a 7.40% gain in the past month, and a 0.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for GNTX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.27% for GNTX’s stock, with a 9.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ: GNTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ: GNTX) is above average at 19.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gentex Corp. (GNTX) is $36.22, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for GNTX is 232.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GNTX on January 02, 2024 was 1.48M shares.

GNTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ: GNTX) has dropped by -0.85 compared to previous close of 32.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-28 that ZEELAND, Mich., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, is pleased to announce that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results on Friday, January 26, 2024, before the market opens.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GNTX Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.74. In addition, Gentex Corp. saw 19.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR, who sale 4,416 shares at the price of $33.52 back on Jul 31. After this action, ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR now owns 4,716 shares of Gentex Corp., valued at $148,043 using the latest closing price.

Starkoff Kathleen, the Director of Gentex Corp., sale 4,430 shares at $33.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Starkoff Kathleen is holding 21,441 shares at $147,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corp. stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 18.21, with 16.09 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gentex Corp. (GNTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.