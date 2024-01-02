Evaluating the Impact of -9.89 Increase on Motus GI Holdings Inc’s (MOTS) Stock

The stock of Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) has gone up by 0.39% for the week, with a -76.45% drop in the past month and a -81.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.41% for MOTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -57.28% for MOTS’s stock, with a -85.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOTS is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MOTS is 0.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.30% of that float. On January 02, 2024, MOTS’s average trading volume was 163.49K shares.

MOTS) stock’s latest price update

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.89 compared to its previous closing price of 1.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Motus GI (NASDAQ: MOTS ) stock is falling on Tuesday after the medical technology company announced the pricing of its shares in a public offering. This has the company offering 3,333,334 shares of MOTS stock for $1.50 per share.

MOTS Trading at -72.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.85%, as shares sank -73.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOTS rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8105. In addition, Motus GI Holdings Inc saw -89.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3015.37 for the present operating margin

-175.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motus GI Holdings Inc stands at -3141.39. The total capital return value is set at -98.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.49. Equity return is now at value -1065.40, with -106.31 for asset returns.

Based on Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS), the company’s capital structure generated 384.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.35. Total debt to assets is 64.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 290.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 100.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.