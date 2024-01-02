Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) has dropped by -0.77 compared to previous close of 37.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-01 that My Top 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks For January 2024

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) Right Now?

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for WTRG is 272.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of WTRG was 1.56M shares.

WTRG’s Market Performance

WTRG stock saw an increase of 0.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.60% and a quarterly increase of 8.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.30% for WTRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.67% for the last 200 days.

WTRG Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.60. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc saw -21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Arnold Colleen, who sale 1,244 shares at the price of $41.84 back on Jun 14. After this action, Arnold Colleen now owns 7,796 shares of Essential Utilities Inc, valued at $52,049 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Chris, the Chief Executive Officer of Essential Utilities Inc, purchase 37,245 shares at $40.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Franklin Chris is holding 37,245 shares at $1,515,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.90 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Utilities Inc stands at +20.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.08. Equity return is now at value 8.48, with 3.01 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG), the company’s capital structure generated 127.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.11. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.