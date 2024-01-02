Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s (NRGV) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) has gone down by -0.43% for the week, with a 1.75% rise in the past month and a -8.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.28% for NRGV.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.22% for NRGV’s stock, with a -4.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NRGV is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NRGV is 75.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.32% of that float. On January 02, 2024, NRGV’s average trading volume was 872.09K shares.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.63 in comparison to its previous close of 2.55, however, the company has experienced a -0.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Laurence Alexander – Chief Marketing Officer Robert Piconi – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jan Kees van Gaalen – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Gengaro – Stifel Christopher Ellinghaus – Siebert Williams and Shank Thomas Boyes – TD Cowen Noel Parks – Tuohy Brothers Operator Good day, and welcome to the Energy Vault Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

NRGV Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc saw -25.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Icoren Goncagul, who sale 21,063 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Dec 12. After this action, Icoren Goncagul now owns 583,969 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc, valued at $40,989 using the latest closing price.

van Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M, the Chief Financial Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc, sale 17,991 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that van Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M is holding 582,009 shares at $35,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.31 for the present operating margin

+34.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Vault Holdings Inc stands at -53.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.07. Equity return is now at value -36.97, with -31.15 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.