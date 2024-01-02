Emcore Corp. (EMKR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Emcore Corp. (EMKR) is $1.42, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for EMKR is 66.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMKR on January 02, 2024 was 337.71K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

EMKR) stock’s latest price update

Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ: EMKR)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.43 in comparison to its previous close of 0.45, however, the company has experienced a 19.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 12, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Thomas Minichiello – CFO Jeffrey Rittichier – President & CEO Conference Call Participants Shadi Minali – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Tim Savageaux – Northland Capital Markets Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to EMCORE Corporation’s Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

EMKR’s Market Performance

Emcore Corp. (EMKR) has seen a 19.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.67% gain in the past month and a 2.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.14% for EMKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.14% for EMKR’s stock, with a -29.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EMKR Trading at 11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMKR rose by +19.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4490. In addition, Emcore Corp. saw -49.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMKR starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sale 133,667 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Jun 20. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 5,262,296 shares of Emcore Corp., valued at $93,353 using the latest closing price.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., the 10% Owner of Emcore Corp., sale 235,000 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that AWM Investment Company, Inc. is holding 5,395,963 shares at $162,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.88 for the present operating margin

+23.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emcore Corp. stands at -50.57. The total capital return value is set at -20.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.30. Equity return is now at value -62.90, with -37.61 for asset returns.

Based on Emcore Corp. (EMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 43.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.34. Total debt to assets is 24.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Emcore Corp. (EMKR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.