Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)’s stock price has soared by 0.04 in relation to previous closing price of 136.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that The hottest trend on the financial market in recent years is esports stocks. As competitive gaming continues to grow in popularity among millions of enthusiasts worldwide, that new market has attracted interest from investment circles.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) is $147.50, which is $10.69 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 243.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EA on January 02, 2024 was 1.88M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA’s stock has seen a -0.78% decrease for the week, with a -0.36% drop in the past month and a 13.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for Electronic Arts, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.91% for EA’s stock, with a 7.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EA Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.01. In addition, Electronic Arts, Inc. saw 11.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $137.44 back on Dec 26. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 33,430 shares of Electronic Arts, Inc., valued at $343,607 using the latest closing price.

Schatz Jacob J., the Chief Legal Officer of Electronic Arts, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $140.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Schatz Jacob J. is holding 22,258 shares at $140,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts, Inc. stands at +11.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.34. Equity return is now at value 12.92, with 7.57 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 16.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.