Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ)'s stock price has gone decline by -17.40 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a -8.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ) Right Now?

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELIQ is -0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ELIQ is 11.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELIQ on January 02, 2024 was 156.32K shares.

ELIQ’s Market Performance

ELIQ stock saw a decrease of -8.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -41.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -81.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.36% for Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.89% for ELIQ’s stock, with a -94.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELIQ Trading at -47.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.58%, as shares sank -41.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELIQ fell by -8.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3709. In addition, Electriq Power Holdings Inc saw -96.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELIQ

The total capital return value is set at -2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 1.33, with 1.19 for asset returns.

Based on Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.