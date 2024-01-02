Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc’s (EKSO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, EKSO stock has gone up by 56.25%, with a monthly gain of 47.06% and a quarterly surge of 241.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.35% for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 61.73% for EKSO’s stock, with a 97.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for EKSO is 11.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of EKSO was 89.01K shares.

EKSO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) has jumped by 32.98 compared to previous close of 1.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 56.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Ekso Bionics (EKSO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago.

EKSO Trading at 82.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EKSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 32.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.27%, as shares surge +42.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +212.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EKSO rose by +56.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.58. In addition, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc saw 110.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EKSO starting from Davis Scott G., who sale 37,446 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Aug 17. After this action, Davis Scott G. now owns 331,372 shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc, valued at $37,281 using the latest closing price.

Wong Jerome, the Chief Financial Officer of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc, sale 12,784 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Wong Jerome is holding 266,953 shares at $12,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EKSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.48 for the present operating margin

+51.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc stands at -116.79. The total capital return value is set at -42.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.39. Equity return is now at value -69.12, with -43.02 for asset returns.

Based on Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO), the company’s capital structure generated 29.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.78. Total debt to assets is 18.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.