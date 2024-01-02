Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Stock Records 17.59% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, DEA stock has gone down by -0.88%, with a monthly gain of 15.07% and a quarterly surge of 17.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Easterly Government Properties Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.64% for DEA’s stock, with a 1.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) Right Now?

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) by analysts is $13.60, which is -$0.34 below the current market price. The public float for DEA is 86.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of DEA was 991.65K shares.

DEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) has decreased by -1.97 when compared to last closing price of 13.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-25 that Easterly Government’s 7.9% dividend yield is one of the most secure high yields in the REIT sector. The company’s unique positioning with the U.S. government as its sole tenant provides stability and insulates it from common challenges faced by traditional office REITs. Easterly Government’s long-term leases, inflation protection, and resilient performance make it an attractive choice for investors seeking income and potential appreciation.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DEA Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +15.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.18. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc saw -5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEA starting from Crate Darrell W, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.14 back on Dec 13. After this action, Crate Darrell W now owns 92,174 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc, valued at $105,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.36 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Easterly Government Properties Inc stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 2.38, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.52. Total debt to assets is 44.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.