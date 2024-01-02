DocGo Inc (DCGO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 78.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DCGO is 85.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.89% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of DCGO was 890.03K shares.

DCGO) stock’s latest price update

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO)’s stock price has dropped by -0.36 in relation to previous closing price of 5.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that I believe DCGO remains undervalued and has strong growth prospects. Recent results show significant revenue growth and an increase in FY23 revenue guidance. Despite concerns about contract rejection, DCGO has a strong relationship with the New York City government and is well-positioned to address the issue.

DCGO’s Market Performance

DocGo Inc (DCGO) has experienced a 1.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.27% rise in the past month, and a 4.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for DCGO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.84% for DCGO’s stock, with a -26.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DCGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DCGO Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCGO rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, DocGo Inc saw -20.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCGO starting from Sugrue Stephen, who sale 2,859 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Nov 28. After this action, Sugrue Stephen now owns 32,257 shares of DocGo Inc, valued at $16,439 using the latest closing price.

Bienstock Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of DocGo Inc, sale 1,667 shares at $5.89 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Bienstock Lee is holding 299,037 shares at $9,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.29 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocGo Inc stands at +7.85. The total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.35. Equity return is now at value 2.66, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on DocGo Inc (DCGO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.82. Total debt to assets is 5.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, DocGo Inc (DCGO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.