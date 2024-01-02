Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) has gone up by 11.12% for the week, with a 8.28% rise in the past month and a 8.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.58% for DXYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.99% for DXYN’s stock, with a -13.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) is $5.00, which is $4.26 above the current market price. The public float for DXYN is 12.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXYN on January 02, 2024 was 47.77K shares.

DXYN) stock’s latest price update

Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN)’s stock price has soared by 7.42 in relation to previous closing price of 0.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 13, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Daniel Frierson – Chairman & CEO Allen Danzey – VP & CFO Conference Call Participants Barry Blank – J.H. Darbie Operator Good day and welcome to the Dixie Group, Inc. 2023 Third Quarter Earning Conference Call.

DXYN Trading at 7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.38%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXYN rose by +11.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8159. In addition, Dixie Group Inc. saw -4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.85 for the present operating margin

+17.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dixie Group Inc. stands at -11.01. The total capital return value is set at -14.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.85. Equity return is now at value -60.55, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN), the company’s capital structure generated 388.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.55. Total debt to assets is 59.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.