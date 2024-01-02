DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has seen a -2.06% decrease in the past week, with a 20.18% gain in the past month, and a 52.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for DOCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.95% for DOCN’s stock, with a 9.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DOCN is at 1.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DOCN is 48.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.50% of that float. The average trading volume for DOCN on January 02, 2024 was 1.22M shares.

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) has decreased by -3.55 when compared to last closing price of 38.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that Cloud computing has changed how businesses store data and make decisions. This technology enables higher productivity for corporations, small businesses and individuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DOCN Trading at 28.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +23.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.34. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc saw 44.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Spruill Yancey L., who sale 309,700 shares at the price of $28.52 back on Nov 22. After this action, Spruill Yancey L. now owns 4,954,067 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, valued at $8,832,644 using the latest closing price.

Spruill Yancey L., the Chief Executive Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, sale 149,704 shares at $28.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Spruill Yancey L. is holding 4,699,067 shares at $4,324,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value -39.11, with -1.65 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 3,202.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.97. Total debt to assets is 90.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,089.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.