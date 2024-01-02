Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s (PLAY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) has gone up by 2.47% for the week, with a 32.11% rise in the past month and a 45.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.20% for PLAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.88% for PLAY stock, with a simple moving average of 38.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) Right Now?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PLAY is at 2.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PLAY is $56.63, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for PLAY is 39.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.32% of that float. The average trading volume for PLAY on January 02, 2024 was 937.97K shares.

PLAY) stock’s latest price update

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.96 in relation to its previous close of 54.37. However, the company has experienced a 2.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PLAY Trading at 30.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +31.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.21. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc saw 51.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Mulleady John, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $36.40 back on Sep 15. After this action, Mulleady John now owns 68,312 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, valued at $273,000 using the latest closing price.

Griffith Michael J, the Director of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, sale 6,470 shares at $35.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Griffith Michael J is holding 33,546 shares at $227,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+21.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc stands at +6.98. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.29. Equity return is now at value 45.39, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 697.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.46. Total debt to assets is 76.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 679.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.