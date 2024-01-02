Datasea Inc (DTSS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS ) stock is falling on Tuesday after the smart security solutions company announced a proposed public stock offering. Datasea is offering 5 million shares of DTSS stock at a price of 40 cents per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DTSS is at 0.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DTSS is $1.50, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for DTSS is 21.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume for DTSS on January 02, 2024 was 455.08K shares.

DTSS’s Market Performance

DTSS’s stock has seen a 21.89% increase for the week, with a 30.39% rise in the past month and a 12.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.86% for Datasea Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.81% for DTSS’s stock, with a -64.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DTSS Trading at 18.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.43%, as shares surge +30.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTSS rose by +21.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1938. In addition, Datasea Inc saw -84.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.47 for the present operating margin

-5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datasea Inc stands at -134.55. The total capital return value is set at -2,623.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4,810.85. Equity return is now at value -319.98, with -151.12 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datasea Inc (DTSS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.