Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 8.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that Daktronics is a large company with a defensible moat, strong growth prospects, global operations, and thousands of employees, yet it trades below 8x P/E. The recent sell-off in Daktronics’ stock is likely due to profit-taking, as there are no major concerns about the company’s performance. Daktronics has the potential for significant future growth, with capacity expansions, a high backlog, and opportunities in software and services.

Is It Worth Investing in Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is 8.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DAKT is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) is $12.80, which is $4.32 above the current market price. The public float for DAKT is 37.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.47% of that float. On January 02, 2024, DAKT’s average trading volume was 563.45K shares.

DAKT’s Market Performance

DAKT’s stock has seen a -2.30% decrease for the week, with a -21.99% drop in the past month and a -4.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for Daktronics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.61% for DAKT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAKT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for DAKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAKT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on January 24, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

DAKT Trading at -12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -18.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAKT fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, Daktronics Inc. saw 200.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAKT starting from Wiemann Bradley T, who sale 22,722 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Oct 16. After this action, Wiemann Bradley T now owns 132,582 shares of Daktronics Inc., valued at $212,603 using the latest closing price.

Wiemann Bradley T, the Exec Vice President of Daktronics Inc., sale 778 shares at $9.51 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Wiemann Bradley T is holding 132,582 shares at $7,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.44 for the present operating margin

+20.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daktronics Inc. stands at +0.90. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.36. Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 9.53 for asset returns.

Based on Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.81. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.