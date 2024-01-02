CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CURO is at 2.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CURO is $2.33, which is $1.53 above the current market price. The public float for CURO is 19.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for CURO on January 02, 2024 was 89.25K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CURO) stock’s latest price update

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

CURO’s Market Performance

CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) has experienced a 7.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.26% rise in the past month, and a -23.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.75% for CURO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.14% for CURO’s stock, with a -35.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CURO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CURO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CURO Trading at 5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares surge +6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURO rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7634. In addition, CURO Group Holdings Corp saw -77.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURO starting from Clark Douglas D, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Dec 01. After this action, Clark Douglas D now owns 858,113 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp, valued at $15,682 using the latest closing price.

Faulkner Chadwick Heath, the Director of CURO Group Holdings Corp, purchase 16,000 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Faulkner Chadwick Heath is holding 2,237,386 shares at $12,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+90.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for CURO Group Holdings Corp stands at -18.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.82. Equity return is now at value -349.32, with -14.88 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.