CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CubeSmart (CUBE) by analysts is $46.09, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for CUBE is 223.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of CUBE was 1.88M shares.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.28 in comparison to its previous close of 47.43, however, the company has experienced a 0.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that CubeSmart is a REIT specializing in self-storage properties, known for its cost-effective and convenient storage solutions. The company has a solid track record of dividend growth, increasing distributions for 12 consecutive years. Despite a recent decline in stock price, CubeSmart presents an attractive buying opportunity as the REIT market transitions into a lower rate environment in 2024.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CUBE’s stock has risen by 0.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.87% and a quarterly rise of 21.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for CubeSmart. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.81% for CUBE’s stock, with a 9.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $49 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CUBE Trading at 17.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.14. In addition, CubeSmart saw 15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARR CHRISTOPHER P, who sale 22,057 shares at the price of $45.41 back on Jun 07. After this action, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now owns 480,960 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $1,001,580 using the latest closing price.

MARR CHRISTOPHER P, the CEO of CubeSmart, sale 16,948 shares at $45.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that MARR CHRISTOPHER P is holding 480,960 shares at $764,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +28.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.84. Equity return is now at value 13.43, with 6.03 for asset returns.

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 110.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.40. Total debt to assets is 49.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, CubeSmart (CUBE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.