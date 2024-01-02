Crescent Energy Co.’s (CRGY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has gone up by 2.17% for the week, with a 15.78% rise in the past month and a 4.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.52% for CRGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.96% for CRGY’s stock, with a 14.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) Right Now?

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CRGY is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRGY is 78.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.07% of that float. The average trading volume for CRGY on January 02, 2024 was 933.05K shares.

CRGY) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.53relation to previous closing price of 13.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that Crescent Energy is a major consolidator that seeks out sellers in areas with a lack of buyers, allowing them to find better deals while avoiding bidding wars. The company has been building a strong position in the Eagle Ford, where prices are more reasonable compared to the Permian. Management focuses on operational improvements to drive down costs and improve production, with advancements in technology playing a key role.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CRGY by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CRGY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $16 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CRGY Trading at 11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.10. In addition, Crescent Energy Co. saw 10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from Rockecharlie David C., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $11.32 back on Dec 06. After this action, Rockecharlie David C. now owns 100,000 shares of Crescent Energy Co., valued at $226,400 using the latest closing price.

Kendall Brandi, the of Crescent Energy Co., purchase 258 shares at $11.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kendall Brandi is holding 20,642 shares at $3,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.53 for the present operating margin

+49.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Energy Co. stands at +3.16. The total capital return value is set at 33.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 1.71, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY), the company’s capital structure generated 148.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.74. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.