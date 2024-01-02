Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) has gone up by 1.29% for the week, with a 19.07% rise in the past month and a 19.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.91% for CUZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.88% for CUZ stock, with a simple moving average of 14.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ) is above average at 41.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CUZ is 150.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUZ on January 02, 2024 was 1.65M shares.

CUZ) stock’s latest price update

Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ)’s stock price has decreased by -1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 24.74. However, the company has seen a 1.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that Office sector is currently experiencing both fundamental and financial problems. As a result, the market has soaked out capital from this sector, which has depressed the office REIT share prices across the board. I highlight two opportunities, which, in my opinion, have been unfairly punished.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUZ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CUZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CUZ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $27 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CUZ Trading at 17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.41. In addition, Cousins Properties Inc. saw -3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUZ starting from MCCOLL JOHN S, who sale 36,975 shares at the price of $24.93 back on Feb 28. After this action, MCCOLL JOHN S now owns 30,814 shares of Cousins Properties Inc., valued at $921,602 using the latest closing price.

Roper Pamela F, the EVP, General Counsel of Cousins Properties Inc., sale 6,095 shares at $25.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Roper Pamela F is holding 42,241 shares at $157,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Equity return is now at value 5.17, with 1.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.