CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW)’s stock price has plunge by -0.55relation to previous closing price of 14.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that CoreCivic recently reported better than expected quarterly revenue and signed new contracts for 2023, indicating potential future sales growth. The company’s business model focuses on providing government solutions through three segments, including correctional facilities, rehabilitation programs, and real estate properties. CoreCivic’s balance sheet appears stable, with a strong asset/liability ratio and sufficient liquidity, despite a significant amount of debt.

Is It Worth Investing in CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) Right Now?

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CoreCivic Inc (CXW) by analysts is $16.50, which is $1.97 above the current market price. The public float for CXW is 110.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of CXW was 1.02M shares.

CXW’s Market Performance

CXW’s stock has seen a -0.41% decrease for the week, with a -1.09% drop in the past month and a 29.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for CoreCivic Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.07% for CXW stock, with a simple moving average of 36.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CXW Trading at 6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.24. In addition, CoreCivic Inc saw 25.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from Carter, Cole G., who sale 39,345 shares at the price of $13.53 back on Nov 21. After this action, Carter, Cole G. now owns 181,817 shares of CoreCivic Inc, valued at $532,338 using the latest closing price.

Carter, Cole G., the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of CoreCivic Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Carter, Cole G. is holding 221,162 shares at $55,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreCivic Inc stands at +6.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 4.58, with 2.07 for asset returns.

Based on CoreCivic Inc (CXW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.20. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, CoreCivic Inc (CXW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.