Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) has plunged by -1.22 when compared to previous closing price of 32.88, but the company has seen a 2.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Is It Worth Investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) Right Now?

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) is $37.00, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for CORT is 87.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CORT on January 02, 2024 was 782.22K shares.

CORT’s Market Performance

The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) has seen a 2.59% increase in the past week, with a 27.07% rise in the past month, and a 19.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for CORT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.17% for CORT stock, with a simple moving average of 24.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $38 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CORT Trading at 18.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +27.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.57. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Inc saw 59.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Guyer William, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Dec 22. After this action, Guyer William now owns 6,643 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, valued at $320,000 using the latest closing price.

Robb Gary Charles, the Chief Business Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, sale 6,212 shares at $27.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Robb Gary Charles is holding 21,390 shares at $167,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.03 for the present operating margin

+98.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Inc stands at +25.20. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.08. Equity return is now at value 19.44, with 16.12 for asset returns.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.