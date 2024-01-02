Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNTB is -0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CNTB is 53.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNTB on January 02, 2024 was 386.86K shares.

CNTB) stock’s latest price update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CNTB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.27 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 42.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-11 that SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, China, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that it will present top-line data from the global Phase 2b trial evaluating rademikibart’s efficacy and safety in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, prior to market open. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the top-line data. The call will feature a discussion with Dr. Edward M. Kerwin, MD, Founder and Senior Medical Director of the Clinical Research Institute, Allergy and Asthma Center and Altitude Clinical Consulting.

CNTB’s Market Performance

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) has seen a 42.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.83% gain in the past month and a 44.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.11% for CNTB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.10% for CNTB’s stock, with a 10.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTB stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CNTB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNTB in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $32 based on the research report published on April 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CNTB Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.31%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTB rose by +42.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9227. In addition, Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR saw 35.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTB

The total capital return value is set at -54.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.00. Equity return is now at value -51.10, with -46.09 for asset returns.

Based on Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.27. Total debt to assets is 0.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.