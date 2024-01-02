Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB)’s stock price has dropped by -1.59 in relation to previous closing price of 27.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-29 that TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia” Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced it will release fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, after market close.

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is above average at 12.83x. The 36-month beta value for COLB is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for COLB is $27.58, which is $0.9 above than the current price. The public float for COLB is 206.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume of COLB on January 02, 2024 was 1.58M shares.

COLB’s Market Performance

COLB’s stock has seen a 0.30% increase for the week, with a 19.48% rise in the past month and a 31.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for Columbia Banking System, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.26% for COLB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $23 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

COLB Trading at 17.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +18.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.80. In addition, Columbia Banking System, Inc. saw -11.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, who purchase 854 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Jun 30. After this action, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO now owns 43,511 shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc., valued at $15,586 using the latest closing price.

Deer Aaron James, the Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc of Columbia Banking System, Inc., purchase 854 shares at $18.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Deer Aaron James is holding 36,144 shares at $15,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System, Inc. stands at +33.55. The total capital return value is set at 10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 9.61, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.