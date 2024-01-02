Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has plunge by -4.59relation to previous closing price of 173.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.44% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2024-01-02 that Coinbase Global, MicroStrategy, and Marathon Digital stocks climb as the crypto-related companies benefit from a new year Bitcoin rally.

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for COIN is at 3.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The public float for COIN is 168.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.52% of that float. The average trading volume for COIN on January 02, 2024 was 11.09M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has seen a -5.44% decrease in the past week, with a 33.04% rise in the past month, and a 120.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.24% for COIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.06% for COIN stock, with a simple moving average of 98.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $200 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

COIN Trading at 40.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +22.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.49. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc saw -4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Grewal Paul, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $180.07 back on Dec 27. After this action, Grewal Paul now owns 61,665 shares of Coinbase Global Inc, valued at $2,701,124 using the latest closing price.

Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc, sale 4,635 shares at $183.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III is holding 495,252 shares at $850,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -12.74, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.