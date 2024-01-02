Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHRS is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHRS is $11.50, which is $7.95 above the current price. The public float for CHRS is 106.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHRS on January 02, 2024 was 5.94M shares.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS)’s stock price has increased by 6.59 compared to its previous closing price of 3.33. However, the company has seen a 75.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-28 that After months of delays following an FDA review of its Udenyca OnBody biologics license application, Coherus has finally received FDA approval for the product. Coherus is planning commercial availability of Udenyca OnBody for the first quarter of 2024.

CHRS’s Market Performance

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) has experienced a 75.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 66.65% rise in the past month, and a -1.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.15% for CHRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 53.60% for CHRS’s stock, with a -21.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CHRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHRS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $11 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CHRS Trading at 46.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.48%, as shares surge +55.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRS rose by +77.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, Coherus Biosciences Inc saw 6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRS starting from Lanfear Dennis M, who sale 223,100 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Nov 22. After this action, Lanfear Dennis M now owns 731,693 shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc, valued at $449,770 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-121.72 for the present operating margin

+65.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coherus Biosciences Inc stands at -138.24. The total capital return value is set at -59.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.