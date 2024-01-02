Cognex Corp. (CGNX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cognex Corp. (CGNX) by analysts is $44.36, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for CGNX is 171.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of CGNX was 1.33M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CGNX) stock’s latest price update

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.93relation to previous closing price of 42.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-18 that Package delivery volumes should improve with lower financing costs. This EV manufacturer can raise prices as rates fall and fully exploit its ongoing cost-cutting.

CGNX’s Market Performance

Cognex Corp. (CGNX) has experienced a -0.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.98% rise in the past month, and a -1.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for CGNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.04% for CGNX’s stock, with a -10.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CGNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CGNX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $55 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CGNX Trading at 10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +10.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.32. In addition, Cognex Corp. saw -11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from ALIAS PATRICK, who sale 4,375 shares at the price of $49.53 back on Mar 06. After this action, ALIAS PATRICK now owns 0 shares of Cognex Corp., valued at $216,676 using the latest closing price.

ALIAS PATRICK, the Director of Cognex Corp., sale 600 shares at $49.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that ALIAS PATRICK is holding 0 shares at $29,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.70 for the present operating margin

+71.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognex Corp. stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 18.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 10.93, with 8.09 for asset returns.

Based on Cognex Corp. (CGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.69. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cognex Corp. (CGNX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.