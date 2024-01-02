Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, CCEP stock has gone up by 2.31%, with a monthly gain of 11.79% and a quarterly surge of 6.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.91% for CCEP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) is above average at 17.24x. The 36-month beta value for CCEP is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CCEP is $65.38, which is $3.78 above than the current price. The public float for CCEP is 204.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume of CCEP on January 02, 2024 was 2.00M shares.

CCEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) has dropped by -0.12 compared to previous close of 66.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-01 that My Top 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks For January 2024

CCEP Trading at 8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.53. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc saw 20.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+35.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return is now at value 21.64, with 5.53 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.52. Total debt to assets is 40.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.