Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Stock Experiences 78.93% Monthly Change

In the past week, CLSK stock has gone down by -6.10%, with a monthly gain of 78.93% and a quarterly surge of 189.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.67% for Cleanspark Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.09% for CLSK’s stock, with a 121.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CLSK is also noteworthy at 3.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CLSK is 175.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.93% of that float. The average trading volume of CLSK on January 02, 2024 was 21.58M shares.

CLSK) stock’s latest price update

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.22 in comparison to its previous close of 11.03, however, the company has experienced a -6.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that Investing in blockchain stocks can be a great way to add a growth dimension to your portfolio. Next year’s cryptocurrency rally with a speculated Bitcoin ( BTC-USD ) ETF in the cards and the halving event could end up being explosive.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CLSK Trading at 62.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares surge +43.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +183.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +377.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Cleanspark Inc saw 1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from McNeill Larry, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $10.42 back on Dec 08. After this action, McNeill Larry now owns 249,637 shares of Cleanspark Inc, valued at $416,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.96 for the present operating margin

-54.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleanspark Inc stands at -78.48. The total capital return value is set at -21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.93. Equity return is now at value -24.45, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cleanspark Inc (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.41. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 10,515.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.