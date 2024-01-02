Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.61 in relation to its previous close of 69.50. However, the company has experienced a -2.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-27 that Investors have different approaches to stock dividends. Some have no interest in current income and would prefer companies to focus on growing their businesses, rather than distributing cash to shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) is above average at 7.58x. The 36-month beta value for CIVI is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CIVI is 81.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.52% of that float. The average trading volume of CIVI on January 02, 2024 was 1.28M shares.

CIVI’s Market Performance

CIVI stock saw an increase of -2.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.03% and a quarterly increase of -14.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.15% for CIVI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIVI stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for CIVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIVI in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $106 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CIVI Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.81. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc saw 27.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from Kimmeridge Energy Management C, who sale 3,296,475 shares at the price of $70.50 back on Jul 19. After this action, Kimmeridge Energy Management C now owns 8,348,022 shares of Civitas Resources Inc, valued at $232,401,488 using the latest closing price.

Counts Travis L, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of Civitas Resources Inc, purchase 6,835 shares at $68.20 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Counts Travis L is holding 36,799 shares at $466,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.46 for the present operating margin

+56.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civitas Resources Inc stands at +32.92. The total capital return value is set at 36.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 13.54, with 7.44 for asset returns.

Based on Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.22. Total debt to assets is 5.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.