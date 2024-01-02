Citizens, Inc. (CIA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is above average at 7.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Citizens, Inc. (CIA) is $7.50, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for CIA is 44.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIA on January 02, 2024 was 58.70K shares.

CIA) stock’s latest price update

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.56 compared to its previous closing price of 2.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-12-04 that Singular Research 18 th Annual “Best of the Uncovered” Conference on December 7, 2023 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on December 7, 2023 Austin, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – December 4, 2023) – Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, today announced management’s plan for participation in upcoming investor conferences. Singular Research “Best of the Uncovered” on December 7, 2023 Singular Research will host a fireside chat webcast with Citizens management on December 7, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET, moderated by a Singular Research analyst.

CIA’s Market Performance

Citizens, Inc. (CIA) has seen a -5.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.94% decline in the past month and a -5.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for CIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.87% for CIA’s stock, with a -3.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIA stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CIA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIA in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Mkts is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 10, 2008 of the previous year 2008.

CIA Trading at -14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIA fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Citizens, Inc. saw 26.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIA starting from MORGAN JAMES KEITH, who purchase 3,110 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Aug 09. After this action, MORGAN JAMES KEITH now owns 54,965 shares of Citizens, Inc., valued at $9,081 using the latest closing price.

MORGAN JAMES KEITH, the Director of Citizens, Inc., purchase 11,890 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that MORGAN JAMES KEITH is holding 51,855 shares at $34,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens, Inc. stands at -2.85. The total capital return value is set at -10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.91. Equity return is now at value 24.65, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens, Inc. (CIA), the company’s capital structure generated 969.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.65. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 835.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Citizens, Inc. (CIA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.