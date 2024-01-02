Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Stock Faces 17.33% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has gone up by 10.39% for the week, with a 60.61% rise in the past month and a 75.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.43% for CIFR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.33% for CIFR’s stock, with a 52.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CIFR is 56.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIFR on January 02, 2024 was 5.42M shares.

CIFR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) has surged by 7.72 when compared to previous closing price of 4.13, but the company has seen a 10.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-12-27 that Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) stock price continued surging on Wednesday as demand for Bitcoin miners rose. The shares surged to a high of $5.60, its highest point since December 2021.

CIFR Trading at 39.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.33%, as shares surge +49.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR rose by +8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc saw 7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Bitfury Top HoldCo B.V., who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $2.95 back on Nov 09. After this action, Bitfury Top HoldCo B.V. now owns 191,931,387 shares of Cipher Mining Inc, valued at $29,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Patrick Arthur, the Co-President and COO of Cipher Mining Inc, sale 35,000 shares at $3.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Kelly Patrick Arthur is holding 235,351 shares at $111,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2401.22 for the present operating margin

-94.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cipher Mining Inc stands at -1285.91. The total capital return value is set at -20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.95. Equity return is now at value -24.43, with -21.52 for asset returns.

Based on Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.