Chubb Limited (CB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, CB stock has gone up by 2.72%, with a monthly gain of 0.41% and a quarterly surge of 8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Chubb Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.06% for CB stock, with a simple moving average of 10.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is 13.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CB is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Chubb Limited (CB) is $244.91, which is $18.91 above the current market price. The public float for CB is 405.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On January 02, 2024, CB’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

CB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has surged by 0.70 when compared to previous closing price of 224.43, but the company has seen a 2.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that American International (AIG) continues to streamline its operations by axing non-core businesses, focusing on core insurance to improve profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $263 based on the research report published on December 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CB Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.46. In addition, Chubb Limited saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Ortega Juan Luis, who sale 1,508 shares at the price of $218.63 back on Nov 08. After this action, Ortega Juan Luis now owns 49,940 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $329,694 using the latest closing price.

Lupica John J, the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sale 17,810 shares at $218.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Lupica John J is holding 136,239 shares at $3,896,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 14.08, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chubb Limited (CB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.