China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) has gone up by 10.83% for the week, with a 15.62% rise in the past month and a -4.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.59% for CJJD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.48% for CJJD stock, with a simple moving average of -73.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CJJD is -0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CJJD is 32.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CJJD on January 02, 2024 was 269.35K shares.

CJJD) stock’s latest price update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 14.73 in relation to its previous close of 0.19. However, the company has experienced a 10.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

CJJD Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.73%, as shares surge +16.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD rose by +10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2100. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc saw -93.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.06 for the present operating margin

+23.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc stands at -14.20. The total capital return value is set at -32.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.58. Equity return is now at value -100.42, with -21.42 for asset returns.

Based on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD), the company’s capital structure generated 234.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.06. Total debt to assets is 46.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.