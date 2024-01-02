China Green Agriculture Inc (NYSE: CGA)’s stock price has plunge by 59.47relation to previous closing price of 1.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 50.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2022-08-29 that For those looking for solid ideas regarding stocks to buy this week, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell provided excellent material. In his annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, policy speech, Powell stated that higher interest rates will persist for a while.

Is It Worth Investing in China Green Agriculture Inc (NYSE: CGA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CGA is at 0.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CGA is 7.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.67% of that float. The average trading volume for CGA on January 02, 2024 was 21.99K shares.

CGA’s Market Performance

The stock of China Green Agriculture Inc (CGA) has seen a 50.00% increase in the past week, with a 42.92% rise in the past month, and a 72.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.35% for CGA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.59% for CGA stock, with a simple moving average of 6.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGA stocks, with Brean Murray repeating the rating for CGA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CGA in the upcoming period, according to Brean Murray is $6 based on the research report published on January 06, 2011 of the previous year 2011.

CGA Trading at 47.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.08%, as shares surge +50.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGA rose by +50.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, China Green Agriculture Inc saw -25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.97 for the present operating margin

+17.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Green Agriculture Inc stands at -10.70. The total capital return value is set at -9.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.17. Equity return is now at value -11.06, with -7.62 for asset returns.

Based on China Green Agriculture Inc (CGA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.47. Total debt to assets is 3.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Green Agriculture Inc (CGA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.