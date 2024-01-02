Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET)’s stock price has gone decline by -19.31 in comparison to its previous close of 0.87, however, the company has experienced a -11.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-05 that Chijet Motor (NASDAQ: CJET ) stock is rising higher on Monday following the EV company’s public debut on Friday. Chijet Motor’s stock, which trades under the CJET ticker, first started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange on June 2.

Is It Worth Investing in Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) is 13.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CJET is -1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CJET is 14.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On January 02, 2024, CJET’s average trading volume was 117.83K shares.

CJET’s Market Performance

CJET’s stock has seen a -11.80% decrease for the week, with a -55.00% drop in the past month and a -57.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.81% for Chijet Motor Company Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.24% for CJET’s stock, with a -82.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJET Trading at -58.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.12%, as shares sank -54.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET fell by -11.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9368. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc saw -93.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

The total capital return value is set at -1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.71, with 0.67 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.