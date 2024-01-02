CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) has dropped by -0.20 compared to previous close of 79.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that While CF Industries (CF) remains exposed to headwinds from softer nitrogen prices, it benefits from healthy global demand for nitrogen fertilizers and lower natural gas costs.

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) is above average at 7.39x. The 36-month beta value for CF is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CF is $88.74, which is $9.24 above than the current price. The public float for CF is 190.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume of CF on January 02, 2024 was 2.11M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

The stock of CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) has seen a -0.41% decrease in the past week, with a 6.35% rise in the past month, and a -7.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for CF.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.23% for CF’s stock, with a 4.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $85 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CF Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.23. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc saw -6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Frost Bert A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $80.10 back on Nov 15. After this action, Frost Bert A now owns 37,539 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc, valued at $400,478 using the latest closing price.

Frost Bert A, the EVP,Sales,MktDev,SupplyChn of CF Industries Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $78.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Frost Bert A is holding 42,539 shares at $392,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.35 for the present operating margin

+51.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc stands at +29.91. The total capital return value is set at 53.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.57. Equity return is now at value 41.53, with 15.74 for asset returns.

Based on CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.97. Total debt to assets is 23.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In summary, CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.