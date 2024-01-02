CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 93.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that ALTO, BANC and CBRE have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 28, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) Right Now?

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CBRE is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CBRE is $89.29, which is -$3.8 below the current market price. The public float for CBRE is 302.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.59% of that float. The average trading volume for CBRE on January 02, 2024 was 1.68M shares.

CBRE’s Market Performance

CBRE stock saw an increase of 1.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.27% and a quarterly increase of 26.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for CBRE Group Inc (CBRE).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.09% for CBRE’s stock, with a 19.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CBRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBRE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CBRE Trading at 18.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +17.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRE rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.63. In addition, CBRE Group Inc saw 20.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRE starting from Giamartino Emma E., who sale 1,064 shares at the price of $76.53 back on Nov 14. After this action, Giamartino Emma E. now owns 53,685 shares of CBRE Group Inc, valued at $81,428 using the latest closing price.

Boze Brandon B, the Director of CBRE Group Inc, sale 1,200,000 shares at $84.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Boze Brandon B is holding 4,637,748 shares at $101,292,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.30 for the present operating margin

+19.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBRE Group Inc stands at +4.57. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.19. Equity return is now at value 7.55, with 2.82 for asset returns.

Based on CBRE Group Inc (CBRE), the company’s capital structure generated 45.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.33. Total debt to assets is 17.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.