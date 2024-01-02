cbdMD Inc (YCBD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YCBD is 2.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.10% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of YCBD was 27.89K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

YCBD) stock’s latest price update

cbdMD Inc (AMEX: YCBD)’s stock price has plunge by 31.66relation to previous closing price of 0.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 55.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-12-20 that Charlotte, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – December 20, 2023) – cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA), one of the nation’s leading, highly trusted and widely recognized CBD companies, today announces that it will host a conference call at 4:20 p.m., Eastern Time, on Friday December 22, 2023, to discuss the company’s September 30, 2023 fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and full year of fiscal 2023 financial results and business progress.

YCBD’s Market Performance

cbdMD Inc (YCBD) has seen a 55.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 63.52% gain in the past month and a 0.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.66% for YCBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.33% for YCBD’s stock, with a -52.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YCBD Trading at 41.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YCBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.51%, as shares surge +48.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YCBD rose by +55.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7277. In addition, cbdMD Inc saw -89.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YCBD

Equity return is now at value -113.40, with -80.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, cbdMD Inc (YCBD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.