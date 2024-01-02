Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CARV is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CARV is $300.00, The public float for CARV is 3.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CARV on January 02, 2024 was 40.49K shares.

The stock price of Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) has jumped by 10.67 compared to previous close of 1.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2021-08-02 that We’ve seen what the CARV stock bulls are capable of, and the next buying bout could be even more powerful than the previous one. The post Carver Bancorp May Be Gearing Up for Another Rocket Ride appeared first on InvestorPlace.

CARV’s Market Performance

CARV’s stock has risen by 17.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.73% and a quarterly drop of -9.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.06% for Carver Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.33% for CARV’s stock, with a -29.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CARV Trading at 18.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARV rose by +17.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7875. In addition, Carver Bancorp Inc. saw -52.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARV starting from MacKay Craig C, who purchase 450 shares at the price of $4.20 back on Mar 14. After this action, MacKay Craig C now owns 4,000 shares of Carver Bancorp Inc., valued at $1,890 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Carver Bancorp Inc. stands at -13.31. The total capital return value is set at -8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.65. Equity return is now at value -13.03, with -0.75 for asset returns.

Based on Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV), the company’s capital structure generated 142.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.69. Total debt to assets is 8.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.