Caredx Inc (CDNA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Caredx Inc (CDNA) is $10.80, which is -$1.2 below the current market price. The public float for CDNA is 51.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDNA on January 02, 2024 was 1.18M shares.

CDNA) stock’s latest price update

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)’s stock price has decreased by -6.69 compared to its previous closing price of 12.86. However, the company has seen a 2.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 26.7% in CareDx (CDNA). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

CDNA’s Market Performance

Caredx Inc (CDNA) has experienced a 2.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.95% rise in the past month, and a 71.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.98% for CDNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.02% for CDNA stock, with a simple moving average of 39.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CDNA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDNA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $10 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CDNA Trading at 39.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +23.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, Caredx Inc saw 5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Seeto Reginald, who sale 2,818 shares at the price of $6.91 back on Oct 02. After this action, Seeto Reginald now owns 479,164 shares of Caredx Inc, valued at $19,483 using the latest closing price.

Seeto Reginald, the of Caredx Inc, sale 2,819 shares at $9.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Seeto Reginald is holding 481,982 shares at $26,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caredx Inc stands at -23.81. The total capital return value is set at -16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.17. Equity return is now at value -21.79, with -17.31 for asset returns.

Based on Caredx Inc (CDNA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.30. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Caredx Inc (CDNA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.