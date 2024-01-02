Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) has gone up by 1.14% for the week, with a 19.06% rise in the past month and a 35.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.27% for COF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.23% for COF’s stock, with a 26.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by analysts is $119.47, which is -$11.65 below the current market price. The public float for COF is 375.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of COF was 2.61M shares.

COF) stock’s latest price update

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF)’s stock price has plunge by -0.68relation to previous closing price of 132.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that Capital One Financial is a strong contender in the banking sector due to its size, market position, and strategic focus. The company’s focus on high-risk, high-reward credit card business translates to superior profitability. COF generates the majority of its income from credit card loans, leveraging its underwriting expertise and direct-to-consumer marketing approach for above-average returns.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $120 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

COF Trading at 18.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +17.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.41. In addition, Capital One Financial Corp. saw 41.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from LaPrade,III Frank G., who sale 39,760 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, LaPrade,III Frank G. now owns 43,186 shares of Capital One Financial Corp., valued at $5,168,800 using the latest closing price.

Alexander Robert M., the Chief Information Officer of Capital One Financial Corp., sale 7,998 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Alexander Robert M. is holding 67,040 shares at $1,039,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corp. stands at +19.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.55. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corp. (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 95.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 11.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.