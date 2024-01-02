Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has seen a -26.50% decrease in the past week, with a 54.30% gain in the past month, and a 26.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.53% for CAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.10% for CAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CAN is at 3.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for CAN is 149.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.27% of that float. The average trading volume for CAN on January 02, 2024 was 9.17M shares.

CAN) stock’s latest price update

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN)’s stock price has soared by 0.87 in relation to previous closing price of 2.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -26.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that While inflation may have been the theme of 2022, disinflation could be the defining label for the outgoing year, thus warranting a closer examination of stocks to buy for lower interest rates. To be sure, you want to be careful about betting too heavily on the monetary policy pivot.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CAN Trading at 24.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.79%, as shares surge +45.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN fell by -26.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, Canaan Inc ADR saw 0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+34.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc ADR stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value -63.99, with -54.01 for asset returns.

Based on Canaan Inc ADR (CAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.61. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.