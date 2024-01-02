Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 29.12 compared to its previous closing price of 2.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-09 that Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Valter Pinto – Managing Director, KCSA Strategic Communications Paul Ditchburn – Chief Financial Officer Saif Alhazaimeh – Research and Acquisition Manager Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings and welcome to the Brooge Energy 2023 First Six Months Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BROG is also noteworthy at -0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for BROG is 88.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume of BROG on January 02, 2024 was 15.87K shares.

BROG’s Market Performance

The stock of Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) has seen a -7.07% decrease in the past week, with a -20.86% drop in the past month, and a -32.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.71% for BROG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.84% for BROG’s stock, with a -27.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BROG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BROG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

BROG Trading at -20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.97%, as shares sank -22.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROG fell by -7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Brooge Energy Limited saw -31.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.44 for the present operating margin

+68.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brooge Energy Limited stands at +33.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.53.

Based on Brooge Energy Limited (BROG), the company’s capital structure generated 251.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.56. Total debt to assets is 55.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.