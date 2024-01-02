Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, BNL stock has gone down by -0.12%, with a monthly gain of 8.51% and a quarterly surge of 20.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.92% for BNL’s stock, with a 8.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) Right Now?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BNL is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BNL is 175.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume for BNL on January 02, 2024 was 1.12M shares.

BNL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) has dropped by -1.37 compared to previous close of 17.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that Dividend Income Summary: Lanny’s November 2023 Summary

Analysts’ Opinion of BNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BNL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BNL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BNL Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNL fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.96. In addition, Broadstone Net Lease Inc saw 6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNL starting from Albano Ryan M, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $16.74 back on Mar 17. After this action, Albano Ryan M now owns 157,297 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc, valued at $103,800 using the latest closing price.

Moragne John David, the Chief Executive Officer of Broadstone Net Lease Inc, purchase 5,982 shares at $16.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Moragne John David is holding 152,256 shares at $100,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.33 for the present operating margin

+56.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadstone Net Lease Inc stands at +29.86. The total capital return value is set at 3.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 6.16, with 3.48 for asset returns.

Based on Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL), the company’s capital structure generated 67.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.31. Total debt to assets is 38.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 307.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.