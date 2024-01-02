Bright Minds Biosciences Inc’s (DRUG) Stock: A -2.30% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (DRUG) has gone down by -0.58% for the week, with a 5.15% rise in the past month and a -10.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.05% for DRUG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.30% for DRUG’s stock, with a -37.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: DRUG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DRUG is 2.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of DRUG was 23.22K shares.

DRUG) stock’s latest price update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: DRUG)’s stock price has dropped by -7.74 in relation to previous closing price of 1.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-19 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch this week. The post Penny Stocks To Buy?

DRUG Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRUG fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4682. In addition, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc saw -61.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRUG

The total capital return value is set at -84.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -85.66. Equity return is now at value -87.01, with -78.67 for asset returns.

Based on Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (DRUG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (DRUG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.