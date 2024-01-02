Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BHG is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BHG is 0.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 46.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHG on January 02, 2024 was 21.65K shares.

BHG) stock’s latest price update

Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE: BHG)’s stock price has soared by 45.06 in relation to previous closing price of 5.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 51.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Stephen Hagan – Investor Relations Director Mike Mikan – Vice Chairman, CEO & President Jay Matushak – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Hello, all, and welcome to Bright Health Group’s third quarter 2023 earnings call. My name is Lydia, and I will be your operator today.

BHG’s Market Performance

Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) has experienced a 51.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.54% rise in the past month, and a 27.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.21% for BHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.68% for BHG’s stock, with a -28.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHG Trading at 12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.18%, as shares surge +18.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG rose by +51.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.08. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc saw -85.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from Mikan George Lawrence III, who sale 25,202 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Mikan George Lawrence III now owns 29,927 shares of Bright Health Group Inc, valued at $154,740 using the latest closing price.

Matushak Jay, the Chief Financial Officer of Bright Health Group Inc, sale 87 shares at $5.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Matushak Jay is holding 2,861 shares at $497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHG

Equity return is now at value -187.31, with -27.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.