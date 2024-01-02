Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE: BYD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BYD is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BYD is $75.42, which is $12.81 above the current price. The public float for BYD is 68.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BYD on January 02, 2024 was 881.19K shares.

BYD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE: BYD) has dropped by -0.71 compared to previous close of 63.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Boyd Gaming (BYD) benefits from robust demand for sports betting and portfolio expansion.

BYD’s Market Performance

Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) has seen a 1.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.26% gain in the past month and a 2.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for BYD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for BYD’s stock, with a -2.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BYD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BYD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $66 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BYD Trading at 5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.24. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corp. saw 14.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from BOYD WILLIAM S, who sale 9,939 shares at the price of $65.10 back on Aug 18. After this action, BOYD WILLIAM S now owns 9,670,064 shares of Boyd Gaming Corp., valued at $647,029 using the latest closing price.

BOYD WILLIAM S, the Chair Emeritus of Boyd Gaming Corp., sale 40,207 shares at $65.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that BOYD WILLIAM S is holding 9,680,003 shares at $2,634,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+48.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corp. stands at +17.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.95. Equity return is now at value 42.31, with 11.32 for asset returns.

Based on Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD), the company’s capital structure generated 244.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.01. Total debt to assets is 59.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.